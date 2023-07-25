Roseburg School District, Douglas County Sheriff's Office partner to secure schools

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg School District officials said on Tuesday that they will be partnering with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to increase security in the district’s schools.
The district will hire two school resource deputies to provide additional security and safety coverage for the 2023/24 school year, school district officials said. The district said that the Roseburg School Board unanimously approved funding for the positions during its July 19 meeting and that the deputies will be assigned to Green, Sunnyslope, Melrose and Winchester elementary schools.
“The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority,” said Superintendent Jared Cordon. “We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and their willingness to provide these important services throughout our district.”
District officials said that it currently contracts with the Roseburg Police Department for one resource officer who, along with the two resource deputies, will work closely with the district’s three-member security team to provide more comprehensive security services for the local schools.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said he fully supports the partnership in helping to promote safe and secure schools as well as opportunities to mentor students.
“The Sheriff’s Office is honored to be a partner with the Roseburg School District in ensuring the safety of our schools and the mentoring of our students on things such as drug prevention and safety programs,” Sheriff John Hanlin said.