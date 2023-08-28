Roseburg schools see half day bell schedule due to poor air quality.

ROSEBURG, Ore-- With wildfires burninh in Douglas County, cities like Roseburg are seeing some of the heaviest smoke. Roseburg Public Schools announced that on August 29 all of the schools in the district would only be in session for a half day.
Classes at Fremont and Jo Lane will end at 12:20 p.m., Roseburg High School ends at 12:45 p.m. and all elementary schools will finish at 1:30 p.m. Kids remained indoors on August 28 with their parents adjusting for the upcoming half day. Elisha Hallen has multiple children in the Roseburg system, and said she along with other parents are having to rearrange their schedules to accommodate the schedule.
"I was just working on my schedule messaging all my clients, because now I'm having to stack them in different ways and which affects their work schedules,” Hallen said. “I think it's hard on parents that are at a nine-to-five job to figure out how to find placement for their children at such short notice.”
With the air quality being in the hazardous range ,many parents felt the district should have canceled classes earlier in the day and into the future. Some are concerned for the classrooms the kids are using throughout the wildfire season. Fellow parent Alicia Sunderland said a big concern of hers is that some of the schools have subpar filtration systems and air conditioning.
“I really wish that they had better filtration in the school,” Sunderland said. “I know that they have indoor residential air filtration systems setup in the rooms, but I really wish they had better filtration systems and HVAC systems."
Other parents feel this could be a potential sign of what's to come for the next school year, with students masking up similar to when they would for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, with the fires we've had for the last several summers they've kind of gotten used to the smoke. But this has been -- it's getting worse and worse every summer,” Sunderland said. "It's become a way of life now, I mean with flu season and COVID and with these fires and everything else it's kind of just become a way of life now.”
The district said they will continue to monitor changing air conditions and make appropriate decisions when needed.