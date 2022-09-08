Roseburg schools to release early on Friday due to heat

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg School District has announced that due to predicted high temperatures on September 9, all schools in the district will release earlier than usual.

Roseburg School District says schools will be releasing early to protect the health and safety of staff and students. School breakfast and lunches will still be served, and the school district says the modified day will be similar to a snow day, with no remote learning required after students are dismissed.

Officials say many of the school district’s aging facilities lack central air conditioning and air exchange, making it extremely difficult to comply with heat-related OSHA guidelines. Athletic activities scheduled for later in the day are expected to proceed as normal as temperatures cool.

The following are the scheduled early release times for Roseburg schools on Friday:

• Roseburg High School: 12:45 p.m.

• Fremont and Jo Lane: 12:20 p.m.

• All elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.