...MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions
beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades
and persisting well into Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the
west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Roseburg schools to release early on Friday due to heat

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg School District has announced that due to predicted high temperatures on September 9, all schools in the district will release earlier than usual.

Roseburg School District says schools will be releasing early to protect the health and safety of staff and students. School breakfast and lunches will still be served, and the school district says the modified day will be similar to a snow day, with no remote learning required after students are dismissed.

Officials say many of the school district’s aging facilities lack central air conditioning and air exchange, making it extremely difficult to comply with heat-related OSHA guidelines. Athletic activities scheduled for later in the day are expected to proceed as normal as temperatures cool.

The following are the scheduled early release times for Roseburg schools on Friday:

• Roseburg High School: 12:45 p.m.

• Fremont and Jo Lane: 12:20 p.m.

• All elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

