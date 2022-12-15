Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15.

Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.

“Thank you for being the kind of people who made it easy to stand up in Salem for the freedom and rights of all citizens during the COVID era,” Senator Heard said in a statement. “I never had to question if the overwhelming majority in my district was with me in standing up for the few, the weak, the poor, and the oppressed.”

Senator Heard has been the subject of some controversy. In 2021, he was kicked out of the Oregon legislative special session after taking his mask off during a meeting.

In March of 2022, he stepped down as chair of the Oregon Republican Party, saying he left due to "communist psychological warfare tactics" he believed are being used to "destroy anyone of true character."