Roseburg Senior Center to open cooling center on Monday

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. There is a 70%
chance that high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and
low temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this
time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR
and Eugene, OR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Roseburg Senior Center to open cooling center on Monday

  Updated
  • 0
Roseburg Senior Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With extreme weather forecasted to begin on Sunday and continuing into next week, the Roseburg Senior Center announced on Friday that it will open a cooling center beginning on Monday, according to city officials.

The city said that the senior center will serve as a source of shelter from the extreme heat in which temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees for several days. Roseburg’s senior center will be open as a cooling center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., August 14 through August 17, city officials said.

The city of Roseburg said that the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch with high temperatures expected to reach 107 degrees on Monday before gradually falling to 104 on Tuesday, 102 degrees on Wednesday, and 99 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s, the city said.

Roseburg city officials said they provided $12,500 in funding to support the senior center’s cooling center operations, while the United Community Action Network is providing funding for portapotties. Guests will be allowed to bring friendly pets inside, with kennels and leashes supplied and required, the city said.

The city said that showers will be available outside the center, which will offer indoor air conditioning, bottled water, snacks, and a bag dinner. Outdoor canopies will also be available for those who prefer to say outside in the shade, or to allow people to rotate in and out of the building, city officials said. Roseburg officials said that the senior center’s interior has a 45-person capacity.

Donations are sought for the cooling center, according to city officials. The city said needed items include ice, water, soft snacks, and easy-to-chew fresh fruit. Other essentials include batteries, razors, shampoo and other personal care essentials.

For more information on how to help, call 541-671-2634.

Tags

