Roseburg Senior Center to open cooling center on Monday

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With extreme weather forecasted to begin on Sunday and continuing into next week, the Roseburg Senior Center announced on Friday that it will open a cooling center beginning on Monday, according to city officials.
The city said that the senior center will serve as a source of shelter from the extreme heat in which temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees for several days. Roseburg’s senior center will be open as a cooling center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., August 14 through August 17, city officials said.
The city of Roseburg said that the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch with high temperatures expected to reach 107 degrees on Monday before gradually falling to 104 on Tuesday, 102 degrees on Wednesday, and 99 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s, the city said.
Roseburg city officials said they provided $12,500 in funding to support the senior center’s cooling center operations, while the United Community Action Network is providing funding for portapotties. Guests will be allowed to bring friendly pets inside, with kennels and leashes supplied and required, the city said.
The city said that showers will be available outside the center, which will offer indoor air conditioning, bottled water, snacks, and a bag dinner. Outdoor canopies will also be available for those who prefer to say outside in the shade, or to allow people to rotate in and out of the building, city officials said. Roseburg officials said that the senior center’s interior has a 45-person capacity.
Donations are sought for the cooling center, according to city officials. The city said needed items include ice, water, soft snacks, and easy-to-chew fresh fruit. Other essentials include batteries, razors, shampoo and other personal care essentials.
For more information on how to help, call 541-671-2634.