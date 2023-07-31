Roseburg transitioning into new overnight sleeping regulations

ROSEBURG, Ore. – City officials unveiled 15 new online maps on Friday afternoon to help clarify the city’s new rules on overnight sleeping on city property, according to the City of Roseburg.
Roseburg city officials said that the city adopted code changes regulating overnight sleeping at their May 22 city council meeting. The new ordinance does not legalize camping on city property, but instead defines when, where, and how people experiencing homelessness can sleep on certain public property sites, the city said.
“The intent of the new ordinance is to meet state statute as well as balance people’s human need to sleep and stay warm and dry with the public’s expectations to use public spaces as intended,” said Nikki Messenger, Roseburg’s city manager.
Ordinance No. 3586 won’t prohibit those experiencing involuntary homeless from sleeping in certain public property areas from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. between April 1 and September 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. in March and October, and from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. between November 1 and February 28, city officials said.
The city said that time restrictions may suspended by local officials under certain circumstances, such as severe weather, when someone is actively engaged in case management or behavioral health services, or in response to someone’s disability or other unique circumstances.
Though the changes took effect on July 1, a grace period has been in effect as police officials have provided outreach to inform those who are homeless in the area of the changes, Roseburg officials said. City officials said fliers with the city’s ordinance have been distributed to unhoused residents with a QR code that links to the new maps outlining areas where overnight sleeping is not prohibited.
After the grace period ends, police will issue $250 citations for those who violate the updated ordinance, city officials said.
The city said that Oregon House Bill 3115 required cities to update time, place, and manner regulations for overnight camping or sleeping in public spaces to ensure regulations on prohibited camping are “objectively reasonable.”
The city’s updated maps for overnight sleeping and the adopted ordinance can both be found online.