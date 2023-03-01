Roseburg Warming Center to change location

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Roseburg Senior Center while it was being used as an overnight warming shelter, the operators of the warming center have arranged to move it to a different location.

Early in the morning of February 28, Roseburg Police Department officers responded to reports of stabbings at the Roseburg Senior Center, which was being used as an overnight warming shelter. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in the stabbings did not respond to attempts to de-escalate the situation, and a Roseburg officer shot them, inflicting fatal injuries. The Roseburg Police Department said the victims of the stabbings are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the City of Roseburg, after the incident, Onward Roseburg, the group that operates the warming center, cancelled opening the warming center on the nights of February 28 and March 1. Onward Roseburg said they began making efforts to open a new temporary warming shelter as soon as possible. The group said they have arranged to use a building owned by Adapt at 406 Winchester Avenue as a new location for the warming center.

“Onward has secured the building and is working as quickly as possible to get ready for the next opening,” said Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg.

Onward Roseburg pointed out that this building is the same one that was used in 2022 when the warming center first opened in Roseburg. Volunteers and those needing shelter are advised to watch for announcements from the city or follow the Roseburg Warming Center’s Facebook page for updates on when the shelter might open again.