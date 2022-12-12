Roseburg warming center to open for the week

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With frigid temperatures in the forecast for Roseburg in the coming nights, city officials have announced that a warming shelter will be opened for those without shelter each night between December 12 and December 16.
According to the National Weather Service, nightly lows in the Roseburg area will reach as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit in the week of Dec. 12, with rain and fog predicted on at least two nights. Roseburg city officials say the warming center will open at the Roseburg Senior Center on 1614 Southeast Stephens St. on Monday, Dec. 12 and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say check-ins will start at 6 p.m., and guests will be able to stay until 8 a.m. each morning. Those who have need of the warming center will be able to arrive at any time between those hours.
“At this time, it looks like we will open each night through Friday night. Forecasts do change and we will continue to monitor them,” said Kimetha Stallings, warming center operator and founder of Onward Roseburg. “I prefer the extended openings, many nights in a row. The guests have a rare opportunity to eat two hot meals daily and enjoy a warm cot nightly. The experience is restorative.”
Roseburg officials said the warming center will have 60 cots available for guests and volunteers. Blankets, pillows, and a hot dinner and breakfast will be provided to anyone staying the night. Roseburg officials also said a shuttle bus will make a circuit around town to pick up guests between about 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., then drive people back in the morning.
Roseburg city officials say that due to a lack of storage space, no donations are needed at this time. However, volunteers are always welcome. Roseburg citizens are encouraged to text Kimetha Stallings, the warming center operator, at 541-236-2089 or comment on the Facebook post about the opening.
Roseburg officials said that the Roseburg Rescue Mission also offers overnight shelter at 752 Southeast Pine St. year-round.