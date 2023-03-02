 Skip to main content
...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Roseburg Warming Center to re-open in new location

Possible new location for Roseburg Warming Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After a violent incident at the Roseburg Senior Center in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, the Roseburg Warming Center has confirmed that it is moving to a new location.

Very early in the morning of February 28, Roseburg police responded to a report of several stabbings at the Roseburg Senior Center, which was being used to house the Roseburg Warming Center at the time. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a Roseburg police officer used lethal force on the suspect when attempts to de-escalate the situation were not successful.

“The board of directors of Onward Roseburg and the executive director, Kimetha Stallings, would like to express our deepest sadness over the event in the early morning hours of February 28 at the warming center being held at the Roseburg Senior Center. Our hearts go out to the guests and volunteers who experienced the tragic event,” Onward Roseburg, the group operating the warming center, posted on Facebook.

After the incident, the warming center immediately began looking for a new home and was able to arrange to move to a building owned by Adapt at 406 Winchester Avenue. Onward Roseburg said volunteers led by Stallings will work to move supplies from the Roseburg Senior Center to the new building, which will be used as a temporary overnight shelter for the rest of the winter season. The Roseburg Warming Center will reopen at the new address from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights starting March 4 through March 9.

Onward Roseburg says anyone needing help to cope with the February 28 incident is encouraged to visit Adapt, 621 W. Madrone St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the 24-hour crisis line at 800-866-9780.

