Roseburg Warming Center to re-open in new location

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After a violent incident at the Roseburg Senior Center in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, the Roseburg Warming Center has confirmed that it is moving to a new location.

Very early in the morning of February 28, Roseburg police responded to a report of several stabbings at the Roseburg Senior Center, which was being used to house the Roseburg Warming Center at the time. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a Roseburg police officer used lethal force on the suspect when attempts to de-escalate the situation were not successful.

“The board of directors of Onward Roseburg and the executive director, Kimetha Stallings, would like to express our deepest sadness over the event in the early morning hours of February 28 at the warming center being held at the Roseburg Senior Center. Our hearts go out to the guests and volunteers who experienced the tragic event,” Onward Roseburg, the group operating the warming center, posted on Facebook.

After the incident, the warming center immediately began looking for a new home and was able to arrange to move to a building owned by Adapt at 406 Winchester Avenue. Onward Roseburg said volunteers led by Stallings will work to move supplies from the Roseburg Senior Center to the new building, which will be used as a temporary overnight shelter for the rest of the winter season. The Roseburg Warming Center will reopen at the new address from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights starting March 4 through March 9.

Onward Roseburg says anyone needing help to cope with the February 28 incident is encouraged to visit Adapt, 621 W. Madrone St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the 24-hour crisis line at 800-866-9780.