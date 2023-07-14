Roseburg woman struck and killed by car on northbound I-5 onramp near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Ore. – A Roseburg woman died after being struck by a car early on Wednesday morning while crossing a northbound Interstate 5 onramp near Jefferson, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP said they responded at about 4:40 a.m. on July 12 to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on the onramp near milepost 244. An investigation determined that Sharon L. Brock, 60, of Roseburg was crossing from the shoulder of northbound I-5 over the northbound onramp when she was struck by a Subaru Impreza that was merging onto the interstate, OSP officials said.
Police said Brock was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was uninjured and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.
State police officials said that Interstate 5 was affected for about 4 hours during the on-scene investigation. OSP was assisted by Jefferson Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation at the scene.