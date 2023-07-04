Runners, walkers kicked up their heels at annual Butte to Butte race

EUGENE, Ore. – Local runners and walkers made great strides on Tuesday morning at the 2023 Rexius Oregon Track Club Butte to Butte road race.
The staple event held on July 4 featured three races that included a 10K run, a 5K run and walk, and a four-mile mayor’s walk, according to event organizers. The Butte to Butte race courses through the historic streets of Eugene and is known by many as “The People’s Race.”
Participants had a variety of reasons to participate, and some were a little nervous, but the common thread was that all participants had fun.
First place finishers included 22-year-old Owen Serricchio in the 10K men’s race with a time of 33 minutes and 5 seconds, and 23-year-old Melissa Berry in the women’s 10K race with a time of 35 minutes and 31 seconds.
In the 5K, Charles Schauer, 28, finished in 16 minutes and 22 seconds, while Erin Beltran Whitaker, 41, finished at 19 minutes and 20 seconds.
Louis Sanborn, 13, finished the 4K walk at 33 minutes, 18 seconds, while Kelly Fontaine, 52, finished at 37 minutes and 3 seconds.
The Butte-to-Butte race is Eugene’s longest-running community road race, having been a staple event since 1973. A complete list of winners can be found online.