Runners, walkers kicked up their heels at annual Butte to Butte race

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph along exposed terrain and at elevations above 1000 feet.
Strongest winds will occur in the evening and Wednesday
afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. Humidity recovery will
be poor Tuesday night, but improve Wednesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

&&

Runners, walkers kicked up their heels at annual Butte to Butte race

  • Updated
  • 0
Butte to Butte
Ryan Bonham

EUGENE, Ore. – Local runners and walkers made great strides on Tuesday morning at the 2023 Rexius Oregon Track Club Butte to Butte road race.

The staple event held on July 4 featured three races that included a 10K run, a 5K run and walk, and a four-mile mayor’s walk, according to event organizers. The Butte to Butte race courses through the historic streets of Eugene and is known by many as “The People’s Race.”

Participants had a variety of reasons to participate, and some were a little nervous, but the common thread was that all participants had fun.

First place finishers included 22-year-old Owen Serricchio in the 10K men’s race with a time of 33 minutes and 5 seconds, and 23-year-old Melissa Berry in the women’s 10K race with a time of 35 minutes and 31 seconds.

In the 5K, Charles Schauer, 28, finished in 16 minutes and 22 seconds, while Erin Beltran Whitaker, 41, finished at 19 minutes and 20 seconds.

Louis Sanborn, 13, finished the 4K walk at 33 minutes, 18 seconds, while Kelly Fontaine, 52, finished at 37 minutes and 3 seconds.

The Butte-to-Butte race is Eugene’s longest-running community road race, having been a staple event since 1973. A complete list of winners can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you