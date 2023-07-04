Runners, walkers kicked up their heels at annual Butte to Butte race

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph along exposed terrain and at elevations above 1000 feet. Strongest winds will occur in the evening and Wednesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. Humidity recovery will be poor Tuesday night, but improve Wednesday night. * HAINES...5 (moderate). * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible, especially from established fires. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do not leave any type of fire unattended. &&