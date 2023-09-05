Rural Coos County fire departments receive federal $1.1 million grant for equipment upgrade

SUMNER, Ore. – Rural fire departments in Coos County received a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency for purchasing the most current personal protective equipment for their firefighters, according to Central Coos Fire and Rescue officials.
Authorities said that the FEMA grant will help eight rural fire departments replace outdated self-contained breathing apparatus. These departments serve the community of Millington, Greenacres, Charleston, North Bay, Hauser, Lakeside, Bandon, and Sumner, emergency officials said.
“This is critical gear for our paid and volunteer firefighters who protect the lives and property of our rural homeowners and businesses,” said Rob Aton Jr., chief of the Sumner Rural Fire Protection District.
The funds will be immediately available to replace a total of 121 SCBAs, 121 masks, and 242 air bottles and the new SCBAs will meet the current National Fire Protection Association safety standards, fire officials said. Fire officials said that as the lead agency, Sumner Rural Fire Protection District applied for the grant to upgrade their equipment.
Emergency officials said that the eight rural districts cover a combined area of 290 square miles in Coos County and responded to a combined total of 3,646 calls in 2022.