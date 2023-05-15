 Skip to main content
.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rural Douglas County fire highlights importance of monitoring burn piles

Old Kelley Fire burned snags

GLIDE, Ore. – Rural firefighters in Douglas County kept a series of small fires in slash piles north of Glide from burning out of control on Saturday, highlighting the importance of monitoring burn piles in hot weather.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, at about 6:30 p.m. on May 13, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to several fires in slash piles and snags just north of Rock Creek Road. The DFPA said responders were able to quickly put out the worst of the fires, and the burn was contained by midnight of that evening. The DFPA said crews will be working at the site until clean-up is complete.

The DFPA said no homes or other structures were threatened by the fire.

Old Kelley Fire scorched trees

The DPA reminds residents to refrain from igniting burn piles when warm or windy conditions are in the forecast. Officials also reminded people who burned debris piles in the winter or spring to go back and check their piles to make sure they are completely extinguished. Old burn pile can smolder for weeks or months before reigniting on a warm and windy day, DFPA officials said.

