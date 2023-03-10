Rural fire department burglarized

SWISSHOME, Ore. -- Volunteer firefighters are asking folks to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity after their fire station was broken into earlier in the week.
The Swisshome-Deadwood Fire Departments said one of their fire stations was burglarized earlier in the week by an unknown suspect. According to officials, the thief pried open the door and stole a five-kilowatt generator, a Stihl brand chainsaw, two Motorola brand radios, and the fire department’s extrication tools. Swisshome-Deadwood Fire officials said the volunteers at Mapleton Fire Department graciously dipped into their volunteer fund to purchase them a new chainsaw, but the other items are still missing.
Swisshome-Deadwood Fire officials said their districts have very low budgets, and expressed gratitude for their neighbors coming to help out. Officials also said a police report was filed, and asked residents to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.