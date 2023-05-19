Rural fire districts dealing with a shortage of volunteers

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Local fire districts serving rural areas rely heavily on volunteers, but are suffering from low numbers of those volunteers.
Different from a city fire station, districts like the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District are responsible for wide open areas. Now, they are suffering a major shortage of volunteers. Fire Chief Steven Wallace has been with Mohawk Valley for over 20 years. He has seen the decline in help firsthand.
“Mohawk Valley's no different than any other fire district in the state of Oregon,” Wallace said. “And we're all experiencing a huge shortage in volunteers coming in the door and sticking around. I can tell you about 10 years ago we had somewhere around 40 people on our roster as volunteers. And today we're down under 20 people.”
On May 18 the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District held a joint training exercise with McKenzie Fire and Rescue. The training focused on firefighting tactics, water supply, and rescue. Joint trainings between the districts have been going on for years. Wallace said they try to train with their local partners at least once a year. But under current circumstances, the trainings have become essential.
"With the decrease in numbers for all of our districts it's become even more important for us to be able to work together,” Wallace said. “And we're one big fire service family and we're in this together. And so we have to be able to rely on each other to provide backup and additional personnel. And doing that we need to be able to work together and understand how each of us works so we can get the mission accomplished safely."
Melanie Stanley is a fire survivor from Blue River, and sits on the Board of Directors for the Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District. Through her own experience she knows firsthand the importance of volunteers in small rural communities.
"We are baseline 40 minutes from any other help,” Stanley said. “Whether that's medical help, whether that's alternate firefighting help, whether, you know what I mean, any of that. It's at least 40 minutes from us. That's any direction."
The question that still remains is how rural districts can bring their volunteer numbers back up.
"We're all looking for the best answer for that,” Wallace said. “But we're going to keep pushing and get the message out to our community that we're always looking for people that are interested in serving their community and helping their neighbors. That there's always a home for them here, no matter their abilities. It could be a support role, it could be driving a fire truck, or it could be a full-fledged firefighter. Anybody willing to help is greatly appreciated."
Those interested in volunteering can find information on the district website.