Rural firefighters put out brush fire in hilly terrain near Drain

DRAIN, Ore. – A brush fire that scorched a wooded hillside north of Drain on Thursday evening was extinguished before it could spread far, but the Douglas Forest Protective Association said the fire serves as a reminder that there is a risk of wildfires.
According to the DFPA, their fire crews joined firefighters from North Douglas County Fire and EMS in responding to a brush fire near Jack Creek Road just northwest of Drain at about 5:30 p.m. on June 15. The DFPA said the fire’s spread was quickly halted, and the fire was completely contained by 8:45 p.m. that evening. Crews will remain on the scene of the fire until all hot spots are fully extinguished and will check the site periodically for several days to come, the DFPA said. The total burned area was about 1.34 acres according to the DFPA’s GPS mapping.
The DFPA reminded the public that lands under their jurisdiction are at a moderate fire danger level, which imposes several restrictions on what is and is not allowed on them. The usage of power saws, cutting or welding of metal, cutting or mowing dried grass, and using powered machinery for non-industrial uses will only be allowed before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m. in addition, open fires are prohibited except at designated sites, and fireworks, exploding targets and tracer rounds, sky lanterns, and debris burning are prohibited entirely.