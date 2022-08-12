Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide

GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon.
According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
The DFPA says crews had 70% of the heat suppressed by 4:30 p.m. and would keep working until the fire was totally out. The DFPA says the fire was human-caused, and the exact cause of the fire is currently being investigated.