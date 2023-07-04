Rural firefighters urge caution during hot weather after grass fire near Adair Village

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. – A small pump house was lost but nobody was injured in a grass fire near Coffin Butte Landfill early Sunday morning, according to Adair Rural Fire and Rescue.
According to firefighters, crews responded to a reported grass fire on Wiles Road near the Knife River Quarry and Coffin Butte landfill at about 12:45 a.m. on July 2. Adair Rural Fire said crews arrived to find a grass fire that was rapidly spreading, and covered a total of about 1.5 acres. Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire before it did any damage to a nearby home, trailer and barn, but a pump house was unable to be saved. Firefighters said there were no injuries, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Firefighters said the fire didn’t spread far because it happened at night when temperatures were relatively low, humidity was relatively high, and wind was calm. Adair Rural Fire and Rescue said that if the fire had started during the day, when it was hot and windy, it could have been much worse. Adair Village firefighters joined fire officials all over the state in urging extreme caution during Fourth of July celebrations and on the hot days still to come.