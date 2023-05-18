Rural home severely damaged in two-alarm house fire

MOHAWK VALLEY, Ore. – A house is in shambles after a major fire that several firefighting agencies responded to Thursday morning.
Just after 10 a.m. on May 18, fire crews from Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Eugene Springfield Fire, and Coburg Rural Fire District rushed out to a reported house fire on Sunderman Road just north of Springfield. Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze, and there are reports of severe structural damage to the home.
Smoke from the fire is visible from a few miles away, and Sunderman Road is blocked by fire emergency vehicles. However, a neighbor said they believe the residents are out of town, and no injuries have yet been reported.
This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more details as they come to light.