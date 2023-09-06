Rural Oregon fire departments to receive $2.2 million for firefighter recruitment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four rural Oregon fire departments will receive nearly $2.2 million in combined funding for firefighter recruitment and retention from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to state officials.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said on Wednesday the grants awarded to four rural districts in the state are coming through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The program specifically was created to provide funding to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help recruit and retain trained front line firefighters, according to the SAFER program’s website.
Recipients include North Douglas County Fire and EMS in Drain ($492,235) and Tenmile Rural Fire District in Roseburg ($611,620), Siletz Rural Fire Protection District ($309,192), and Stayton Fire District ($769,724).
“Firefighters have been working hard this past summer and year-round to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon, and they deserve quality pay and time off,” said Sen. Wyden. “This federal investment in Oregon is especially timely given firefighters’ heroic work this summer battling blazes, and I know it will be put to good use staffing up these rural fire departments. I’ll keep battling to make sure firefighters have the resources they need to continue to protect communities across the state.”
The U.S. Forest Service also announced on Wednesday they are hiring wildland firefighters for permanent seasonal positions. An in-person recruitment event will be held on September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express located at 919 Kruse Way in Springfield, forest officials said.
The Forest Service said they are looking to fill about 150 entry level GS-3/4 wildland firefighter permanent seasonal positions, and applicants are invited to come and meet regional fire staff and learn more about the benefits of working for the Forest Service.
More information can be found on the National Wildland Firefighting Hiring and Forest Service Careers webpages.