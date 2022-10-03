 Skip to main content
RV crash on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road slows traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road.

Just before Noon on October 3, an RV appears to have been driving against the flow of traffic and crashed for an unknown reason. Police and medics are on the scene. No injuries have yet been confirmed.

This is a developing situation. KEZI has reached out to Oregon State Police for more information on any injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.

