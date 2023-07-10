'Safety Town' day camp teaches Springfield kindergarteners big life lessons

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Some of Springfield’s smallest citizens are learning some big life lessons over the next two weeks.
Safety Town, a day camp started by the Springfield Police Department and now hosted by the Springfield Kiwanis for kids entering kindergarten this fall, teaches a wide variety of topics ranging from pedestrian safety to fire, home and poison safety, according to organizers. Organizers also said the camp, held at Guy Lee Elementary School, teaches crucial socialization lessons, such as how to be quiet, stand in line, and treating speakers with respect.
“It also is to help them take ownership of their safety,” said Christi Cameron, director of Springfield Safety Town. “So, we're teaching them things about safety so that they can be proactive and help to keep themselves safe.”
This is the first in-person camp since 2019 and it’s mostly run by local teenage volunteers, many of whom attended the day camp when they were kids.
“I was 5, I don't remember a lot of it,” said Madison Blaine, a volunteer with Springfield Safety Town. “But I remember having a lot of fun and I remember looking up to the teens who volunteered then, and I wanted to be in their position.”
Safety Town features a working crosswalk and fake home to teach kids how to safely cross the street when approaching a crosswalk at an intersection. Other safety lessons pertain to animals, strangers, playgrounds, fire and even gun safety.
The camp has been going on for decades, with many of its former participants now old enough to come back and volunteer. Safety Town will continue through July 21, with a total of 16 lessons taught over two weeks.