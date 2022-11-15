Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20.
Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Officials say the project will eliminate left turns into and out of Kruse Way due to a large number of crashes at the intersection with Gateway Street, and will install a rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing to allow pedestrians to cross Gateway Street. Officials ask residents to drive carefully and follow all traffic controls in the work zone.
Officials say access to buildings within the area will remain open during the project, but lane closures will be necessary as work progresses. Officials say that pedestrians, including pedestrians with disabilities, will be able to walk through or around the work zone during construction. More information about the project is available at the city of Springfield’s website.