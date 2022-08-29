Safeway employee confronting gunman in store prevented more deaths, police say

BEND, Ore. -- The investigation into Sunday's shooting at a Safeway that left two victims and the shooter dead revealed that an employee's actions likely prevented more deaths, Bend Police Department said.

Bend PD said Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, attacked the gunman in the produce section of the store and tried to disarm him. He has been hailed as a hero by police.

Police say Surrett had been shot and was found deceased at the scene. Police add Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, but passed away from his injuries. The shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound "in close proximity" to an "AR-style" weapon and a shotgun, according to police.

Officials say investigators are searching the shooter's apartment and vehicle. They have reportedly found three Molotov cocktails, a sawed-off shotgun and more ammunition for the shooter's weapons. Police say the shooter has no criminal history and there is no evidence of previous threats from the shooter, but they are investigating digital devices recovered in the search to see if he made threats online.

How the shooter obtained the weapons used in the shooting is currently under investigation, police say. They add that this was an isolated incident and that the shooter acted alone, and that there is no further threat to Bend. Bend police say the families of the victims have asked for privacy at this time.