Saint Vincent de Paul closing food room to expand shelter services

EUGENE, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is closing one of its food pantries in Eugene, but they say they’re doing it to better distribute resources to help the unsheltered.
The Atkinson Food Room is inside the Lindholm Center on Highway 99. The building is a hub for services for the homeless, and those with low income needs such as computer access and referrals for jobs and housing. It also has a covered outdoor shelter. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vinnie’s, says that since they serve so many people every day, they would rather use the food pantry space to bring more of the homeless community indoors for the winter nights.
“Whether it's the 410 Garfield or the 310 Safe Sleeps area, or any other program areas, the number of homeless in the winter seems to get higher and higher and finding a compassionate way to deal with those folks is really important,” McDonald said. “It really seems like this is going to be a tough winter.”
The Atkinson Food Room is scheduled to stop distributing food boxes on December 31. Saint Vinnie’s says they can better utilize the space while still providing meals from different locations. Saint Vinnie’s says many other food pantries in the area already ably fill the demand for food services, but the need for shelter programs continues to escalate in the winter months.
“We've already had six days of activating the Egan Warming Centers last week, and now we're moving into a snow period,” McDonald said. “It's not even December… we're a little worried.”
Saint Vinnie’s says the food room has recently only had enough supply to distribute food boxes for two days each week. This, along with other factors including supply chain disruptions and systemic changes to the larger emergency food network, were some of the several factors in Saint Vincent de Paul’s decision to close the food room. Saint Vinnie’s says they are still committed to providing food for unsheltered communities through other locations and their partnership with Food For Lane County.