Saint Vincent de Paul joins global environmental alliance

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Saint Vincent De Paul Society of Lane County has joined a worldwide alliance of more than 4,000 businesses and individuals that give back to support environmental non-profits.
On April 4, St. Vinnie’s announced that it is partnering with 1% For the Planet, a global organization that works to support environmental organizations. St. Vinnie’s said that beyond retail from their thrift stores, manufacturing and recycling enterprises, they also receive funding from outside sources to keep providing services to the community. In return for an annual contribution, St. Vinnie’s will now receive additional support from 1% For the Planet and its Environmental Partner network, according to St. Vinnie's officials.
“We are tremendously excited for the future opportunities to come from teaming with 1% for the Planet,” says SVdP Executive Director Terry McDonald. “As a nonprofit leader in developing waste-based businesses that elevate environmental stewardship -- just as they generate sustainable revenue to support our charitable human-services programs -- this affiliation makes beautiful sense for us.”
Officials with St. Vinnie’s said they contribute to a healthier planet through extensive recycling plans and extending the life of both reusable products and recyclable materials. In turn, that reduces demand for manufacturing of new material, St. Vinnie’s said. According to St. Vinnie’s, they recycled more than 10,000 tons of material in 2022 alone, including environmentally hazardous polystyrene and chlorofluorocarbon gas.