Sale of 100% gas-powered cars in Oregon banned by 2035, according to new regulation

EUGENE, Ore. -- All new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon will have to produce zero emissions by 2035, according to a new regulation adopted on Monday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Advanced Clean Cars II, the regulation adopted by the DEQ on December 19, will require all vehicles sold in Oregon to be powered by zero-emission technology by the 2035 model year, effectively banning the sale of vehicles solely powered by gasoline.

The new regulation builds on regulations that DEQ officials say have paved the way for an increase in auto manufacturers providing zero-emission vehicles. Officials say zero-emission vehicles include plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as those powered by fuel cells or electric batteries. The DEQ says the new regulation will reduce emissions from gas cars, which will help Oregon meet its climate and air quality goals, provide better air quality, and enhance the health of all Oregonians.

"Oregon continues to see the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions across the state -- with extreme heat, more severe wildfires, winter storms and flooding and prolonged drought -- and I am committed to addressing the climate crisis with urgency," said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. "Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a significant part of Oregon's comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the ACC II Rule is a major step towards meeting our goals, while also advancing equitable access to electric vehicles for all Oregonians by supporting the development of a robust used zero-emission vehicle market.”

The DEQ said the rule will go into effect immediately, and automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that is scheduled to come into effect in 2026. DEQ officials also said they are working with several state agencies, local governments, electric utilities and private businesses to prepare for the implementation of the regulation. Efforts include a $100 million investment by the Oregon Department of transportation to build more charging stations along major highways and in rural and underserved areas of the state.

Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear more about the new regulation and what local car dealerships think about what it might mean for the future of car sales.