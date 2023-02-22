Salem man found dead at Cougar Reservoir

RAINBOW, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office mounted an operation to retrieve the remains of a man who passed away at the Cougar Reservoir Saturday.
According to the LCSO, at about 4:22 p.m. on February 18, deputies heard a report that a man had fallen off a cliff near the Terwilliger Hot Springs. Deputies said that when first responders arrived, they spotted a man motionless at the bottom of a cliff. However, due to the extreme terrain, rescuers were not able to reach him, according to the LCSO.
Deputies said LCSO Search and Rescue teams shortly arrived with climbing gear to retrieve the man. The LCSO said that when they reached him, the 22-year-old Salem man was determined to be deceased. According to the LCSO, the man’s death was determined to be likely accidental.
The LCSO is withholding the man’s identity at this time.