 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to
eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning.
Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Salem man found dead at Cougar Reservoir

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Sheriff's Office

RAINBOW, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office mounted an operation to retrieve the remains of a man who passed away at the Cougar Reservoir Saturday.

According to the LCSO, at about 4:22 p.m. on February 18, deputies heard a report that a man had fallen off a cliff near the Terwilliger Hot Springs. Deputies said that when first responders arrived, they spotted a man motionless at the bottom of a cliff. However, due to the extreme terrain, rescuers were not able to reach him, according to the LCSO.

Deputies said LCSO Search and Rescue teams shortly arrived with climbing gear to retrieve the man. The LCSO said that when they reached him, the 22-year-old Salem man was determined to be deceased. According to the LCSO, the man’s death was determined to be likely accidental.

The LCSO is withholding the man’s identity at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you