Salem Police Department to equip officers with body-mounted cameras

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Body-worn cameras to be used by the Salem Police Department

SALEM, Ore. -- Salem Police Department is taking steps toward greater accountability with a set of body cameras to be worn by officers and detectives in the field.

Salem Police Department announced on February 8 that after much preparation, they have acquired a set of body cameras and trained their officers in their use. Salem Police Department says officers will wear the cameras while working patrol duties, and detectives will also wear them while working in the field. The police department says they full rollout for the devices is set for Monday, February 13.

“The addition of this technology is another key milestone as we move the agency forward in our continual pursuit of safety, legitimacy, and excellence. From enhancing criminal investigations to building and maintaining trusting relationships with our community through increased transparency and mutual accountability — cameras are an invaluable tool for law enforcement today,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack.

Salem police said the program to outfit officers with body cameras began in June 2021 with budget authority from the Salem City Council. Since then, the police department says it’s been working to create a program to acquire body cameras and train officers in their use. The Salem Police Department has created a webpage that answers several frequently asked questions about the use of body cameras.

