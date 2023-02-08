Salem Police Department to equip officers with body-mounted cameras

SALEM, Ore. -- Salem Police Department is taking steps toward greater accountability with a set of body cameras to be worn by officers and detectives in the field.
Salem Police Department announced on February 8 that after much preparation, they have acquired a set of body cameras and trained their officers in their use. Salem Police Department says officers will wear the cameras while working patrol duties, and detectives will also wear them while working in the field. The police department says they full rollout for the devices is set for Monday, February 13.
“The addition of this technology is another key milestone as we move the agency forward in our continual pursuit of safety, legitimacy, and excellence. From enhancing criminal investigations to building and maintaining trusting relationships with our community through increased transparency and mutual accountability — cameras are an invaluable tool for law enforcement today,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack.
Salem police said the program to outfit officers with body cameras began in June 2021 with budget authority from the Salem City Council. Since then, the police department says it’s been working to create a program to acquire body cameras and train officers in their use. The Salem Police Department has created a webpage that answers several frequently asked questions about the use of body cameras.