Salem Police Department to equip officers with body-mounted cameras

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&