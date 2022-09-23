Salem school bus driver arrested for driving under the influence

SALEM, Ore. – A bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public School was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol back in August, Salem Police Department said.
According to SPD, Katy Anne Fowler, 42, was reported as transporting students while under the influence of alcohol on August 9. Police said she reportedly drove 15 students on two different bus routes between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the morning of August 9. Officials added that between the routes, Fowler allegedly struck a guard rail while driving her bus.
The Salem Police Traffic Team arrested Fowler on September 22 after a lengthy investigation. She is currently charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and criminal mischief. Salem police encourage any parent, students or community members who may have seen Fowler driving the bus to call the traffic team at 503-588-6171.