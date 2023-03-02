Salem teen with gun arrested after threat to high school, Salem police say

SALEM, Ore. -- A 17-year-old is in the Juvenile Detention Center after being found in possession of a knife and loaded gun at school Wednesday, the Salem Police Department said.
According to SPD, on March 1 police heard a report from a social media user. Police said a student at South Salem High School had sent them a video claiming to be at the high school with a gun. Salem police said they worked with Salem-Kezier Public Schools staff to identify and locate the 17-year-old student.
According to the Salem police Department, the student ran away from school as officers approached. However, police said they were able to apprehend him without incident at a vehicle. Salem police said the teen was found with a knife, and a search of their vehicle and backpack found a loaded firearm.
Salem police said the 17-year-old was sent to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of possession of a weapon in a public building, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed knife. Police said the incident is still being investigated.