Salem woman arrested, jailed for allegedly calling in bomb threat to Lebanon hospital

LEBANON, Ore. – Police arrested a Salem woman on Wednesday morning who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
LPD officials said that police responded to the Lebanon hospital at about 9:06 a.m. on August 23 for a reported bomb threat. A suspect, identified as Anna Leigh Karren, 49, of Salem, called the hospital and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and said she was going to bring a bomb to the hospital, police said. Authorities said that Karren also reported she was near the hospital at the time she called.
Police officials immediately established a perimeter at the hospital, set up an incident command post, and activated the hospital’s emergency response team to coordinate and streamline communications, authorities said.
LPD officials said that their investigation led to contacting Karren at a location south of Lebanon. Karren admitted to making the threats about using a bomb at the hospital, but investigators found no bomb-making materials or weapons, police said.
LPD officials said they arrested and charged Karren with two counts of first-degree disorderly contact and harassment. Karren was transported to the Linn County Jail, where she is currently in custody, according to jail records.
Police said the case is under ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Zachary McKinney at 541-258-4331.