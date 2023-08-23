Salmon Fire near Oakridge fully contained

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – After two weeks of continuous firefighting efforts, the Salmon Fire, which burned dangerously close to Oakridge, has been fully contained, according to the United States Forest Service.
USFS officials said the fire that was later designated the Salmon Fire was first reported as burning in steep terrain just three miles east of Oakridge on August 6. Within hours, the fire grew from three acres to 30 acres because of windy and extremely dry conditions. Firefighters said they leapt into action to keep the fire from spreading onto Dead Mountain, before it could threaten community and private property.
Over the next two weeks, more than 100 firefighters strove to slow the fire’s spread towards Oakridge by digging fire lines, laying down hose, and using two helicopters that were also assigned to the nearby Bedrock Fire.
“Multiple players came together to fully suppress the fire and limit the spread of the Salmon Fire,” Middle Fork District Ranger Molly Juillerat said. “Lives, homes, and land were saved because of our shared mission to protect people and lands.”
As a result of firefighters’ efforts the USFS said the salmon Fire was 100% contained as of August 20. Full containment does not mean the fire has fully been put out however; rather, the entire perimeter of the fire has been enclosed with fire line and fire officials are certain it won’t escape that boundary. USFS officials said the burned area will likely continue to smoke until a fire season-ending event such as significant rain or snowfall.