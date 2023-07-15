Salmon fishing restrictions placed over one mile area on the McKenzie River

LEABURG, Ore. -- From now until the end of 2023, salmon angling on the a portion of the McKenzie River near Leaburg Dam will be prohibited.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said closure will cover a one mile area from Leaburg Dam downstream to all the way to the mouth of Trout Creek. The restriction will only affect salmon fishing, other fishes like rainbow trout are still fair game.
Jeffrey Ziller, an ODFW District Biologist for the Mckenzie River, said it is not the most popular decision, but a necessary one.
"We have never seen a run of salmon, hatchery salmon back to the McKenzie as low as I have seen it this year," he said.
Ziller, an ODFW staffer for over 30 years, said wild salmon are making their way through the McKenzie to spawn their offspring. While wild salmon have to be caught and released, ODFW helps breed hatchery salmon for regular fishing.
During a regular year, the hatchery salmon would be quite abundant for people to fish. But this year, hatchery salmon numbers are quite low, resulting in anglers catching wild salmon more often. Catching and releasing them takes a lot of energy out of the salmons on their spawning journey.
"They are being injured and so what we are trying to do is conserve the number of wild salmon that we have that will survive to spawning," Ziller said.
The reason for the low hatchery salmon numbers goes back to the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. As the flames got closer to Leaburg Dam, Ziller said, officials were forced to release hatchery salmon early. The batch from 2020, scheduled for release in 2021, were nearly lost.
"Unfortunately they were only one third the size they should have been when we would've released the, the next year in the spring," he said. "So, as it turned out, very few of them survived."
In 2022, the hatchery salmon batch was far more successful. Right now hatchery salmon numbers are over 200. Ideally, ODFW would like them to be over at over 1000. They hope the numbers will recover next year.
"Those fish that would've been released in 2021 are coming back as four year olds this year, and the fish that were released in 2022 will be coming back as four year-olds next year," Ziller said. "And if they comeback at a decent rate, we'll be fine."
ODFW wants as many wild salmon as possible to breed, as their conservation status is currently threatened -- which makes protecting them a key priority. The community reaction to the restrictions, Ziller said, has been mixed. Some people want no restrictions, while others are more sympathetic.
"Most people who understand the management of the McKenzie River understand we need to have these wild fish moving forward and know we need the hatchery fish to propagate the next generation," he said.