Salmon hatchery program returns for Coquille students

COQUILLE, Ore. – Coquille junior and senior high school students received 5,000 Chinook salmon hatchlings this week for its revitalized fish hatchery, Coquille tribe officials said.
The Coquille tribe said that the tribe, state officials and Coquille’s Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) provided the hatchlings for the program. Poor egg production shut the program down three years ago, but an egg production boom in 2022 revitalized it, the tribe said.
Tribe officials said students’ duties include feeding the hatchlings, cleaning the hatchery facility and monitoring the water quality. Coquille Junior and Senior High School Principal Jeff Philly said he worked at the hatchery as a teen and it is still valuable for students today.
“I think if you live in the Pacific Northwest, you need to understand the salmon, you just do,” Philly said. “It’s an important part of our environment. It’s fed a lot of families for a lot of years.”
John Ogan, a lead with the Coquille Tribe’s Natural Resources Office, said his office doubled the state fish and wildlife office’s goal of 75 breeding pairs and produced more eggs than expected. The extra eggs, Ogan said, went to the school and four hatch boxes on the Coquille River.
STEP volunteers replaced hatchery pumps and rebuilt the aging hatchery with donations from the community. STEP representative Dana Mills, who led the project, said the program is vital to both the students and the community.
“The economic impact it has on our small community is huge, and we need to get that back,” he said. “We had the opportunity to get it back up and running, and now we’re going to pass the torch to the kids. They’re the ones who are going to run it.”
Ogan said the project can lead to a lifetime of positive stewardship for the students.
“They’re the next generation of caretakers,” Ogan said.