 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke continues. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Saturday Market vendors deal with poor air quality

  • Updated
  • 0

Vendors at Downtown Eugene's Saturday and Farmers Markets have been having to deal with less than ideal air quality the past few weeks. And in some cases, it's impacting their products.

EUGENE, Ore. – While wildfires continue to burn in the area, the air quality has been fluctuating. But the changing air quality has not been stopping the usual community events happening in Downtown Eugene, including the Saturday Market and Farmers Market.

Many vendors still come to the market to sell their products, despite the smoke still lingering in the air. Saturday’s air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups, but it has been even worse some past weekends. 

But while they are still coming out, the smoke is causing issues for vendors trying to sell their fresh produce and flowers.

“Flowers follow the sun. So for us as farmers in the morning, we'll cut them in the morning,” Joey Nagler with Rhythm and Blooms said. ”And the sunflowers, it's nice to track them when we're harvesting because we can see all their heads as they're facing us. But the smoke confuses them. And their heads are every which way. So it's hard to– it makes the heads misshapen at times. And also, as we're cutting them, it's a little trickier.”

While conditions are less than ideal for many growers, vendors said no matter the conditions they still feel an obligation to the community to be at the markets and sell their products.

 

Joey Vacca joined the KEZI 9 News team as a news reporter in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can email Joey at joeyvacca@kezi.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

Recommended for you