Saturday Market vendors deal with poor air quality

EUGENE, Ore. – While wildfires continue to burn in the area, the air quality has been fluctuating. But the changing air quality has not been stopping the usual community events happening in Downtown Eugene, including the Saturday Market and Farmers Market.
Many vendors still come to the market to sell their products, despite the smoke still lingering in the air. Saturday’s air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups, but it has been even worse some past weekends.
But while they are still coming out, the smoke is causing issues for vendors trying to sell their fresh produce and flowers.
“Flowers follow the sun. So for us as farmers in the morning, we'll cut them in the morning,” Joey Nagler with Rhythm and Blooms said. ”And the sunflowers, it's nice to track them when we're harvesting because we can see all their heads as they're facing us. But the smoke confuses them. And their heads are every which way. So it's hard to– it makes the heads misshapen at times. And also, as we're cutting them, it's a little trickier.”
While conditions are less than ideal for many growers, vendors said no matter the conditions they still feel an obligation to the community to be at the markets and sell their products.