Saturday Market vendors deal with poor air quality

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT Sunday. An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke continues. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on Sunday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org