Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center to waive adoption fees for cats

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After getting about 80 cats from one location, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats to make room.
Saving Grace says all the cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pet adoption center says the 80 cats they’re taking in are not well socialized, and they will be looking for barn homes for them. Saving Grace says they’re operating at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats, so anyone who might be looking to add a pet to their family would be helping them out in their time of need.
Saving Grace said they’ve taken in almost 500 more pets this year than they had at this time last year. The center said one way to help pets get the care they need while they wait to find adopters is to volunteer to be a foster for some of their pets. Saving Grace said foster pet families can keep a pet for as long or as short as they like, and the center would provide all supplies. Saving Grace said they are in desperate need for foster volunteers and dog and cat food donations to handle the higher than average amount of homeless pets they have recently taken in.
Anyone willing to foster or adopt a pet or make a donation is encouraged to visit Saving Grace's website to learn more.