Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain through the evening will result
in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in
navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center to waive adoption fees for cats

  • Updated
  • 0
Saving Grace

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After getting about 80 cats from one location, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats to make room.

Saving Grace says all the cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pet adoption center says the 80 cats they’re taking in are not well socialized, and they will be looking for barn homes for them. Saving Grace says they’re operating at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats, so anyone who might be looking to add a pet to their family would be helping them out in their time of need.

Saving Grace said they’ve taken in almost 500 more pets this year than they had at this time last year. The center said one way to help pets get the care they need while they wait to find adopters is to volunteer to be a foster for some of their pets. Saving Grace said foster pet families can keep a pet for as long or as short as they like, and the center would provide all supplies. Saving Grace said they are in desperate need for foster volunteers and dog and cat food donations to handle the higher than average amount of homeless pets they have recently taken in.

Anyone willing to foster or adopt a pet or make a donation is encouraged to visit Saving Grace's website to learn more.

