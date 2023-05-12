 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center's Barks and Recreation fundraiser is May 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Barks and Recreation Fundraiser

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED NIKI PALMER PHOTOGRAPHY

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Proving that every dog has their day, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will host their second annual Barks and Recreation fundraiser event on May 20 at Stewart Park in Roseburg, event organizers said.

Organizers said the event will be held from noon to 4 p.m., and is free to attend. All well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome, Saving Grace staffers said.

“We are really looking forward to a fun day in the park to help raise awareness and funds so that Saving Grace may continue to offer new programs for our community," said Megan Gram, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center's executive director. "Everyone should have the opportunity to have a pet in their lives, and Saving Grace is working to create more programs which not only bring pets and people together, but keep them together."

Contests for canine companions will include Best Trick, Best Hair and even a pie-eating contest, organizers said. Saving Grace staffers said there will also be more than 35 vendors, dog activities, kid’s activities, affordable rabies vaccinations and microchips for dogs, a beer garden, and food carts.

The Tory Rose Band will perform live music between 2:30 and 4 p.m., event organizers said. A parade of Saving Grace Adoptee alumni will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Registration for event contests is now open on the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you