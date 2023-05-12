Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center's Barks and Recreation fundraiser is May 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Proving that every dog has their day, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will host their second annual Barks and Recreation fundraiser event on May 20 at Stewart Park in Roseburg, event organizers said.
Organizers said the event will be held from noon to 4 p.m., and is free to attend. All well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome, Saving Grace staffers said.
“We are really looking forward to a fun day in the park to help raise awareness and funds so that Saving Grace may continue to offer new programs for our community," said Megan Gram, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center's executive director. "Everyone should have the opportunity to have a pet in their lives, and Saving Grace is working to create more programs which not only bring pets and people together, but keep them together."
Contests for canine companions will include Best Trick, Best Hair and even a pie-eating contest, organizers said. Saving Grace staffers said there will also be more than 35 vendors, dog activities, kid’s activities, affordable rabies vaccinations and microchips for dogs, a beer garden, and food carts.
The Tory Rose Band will perform live music between 2:30 and 4 p.m., event organizers said. A parade of Saving Grace Adoptee alumni will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Registration for event contests is now open on the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’s website.