Saving Grace working to Empty the Shelters by reducing pet adoption fees

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is offering reduced pet adoption fees as part of an effort to relieve the overcrowding of animal shelters nationwide.
The center is working with Bissell Pet Foundation and more than 500 other pet shelters across the country to help pets find new homes through Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” event. From May 2 through May 13, Saving Grace is offering adoption fees of just $25 for all pets, including puppies and kittens. Saving Grace said they have been dealing with higher than normal pet intakes for the last year, so events like this are crucial to help keep the population of pets in the shelter manageable.
“We just love participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelter’ events because it brings so many people to the shelter to adopt! We have so many wonderful pets of all ages and breeds just waiting to find their new families. We hope you’ll come help us Empty the Shelters this week and next!” said Megan Gram, the Executive Director of Saving Grace in a written statement.
Bissell Pet Foundation and Saving Grace remind prospective adopters that pet adoption is a lifetime commitment, and urge them to research the pet they want to adopt before coming into the shelter. More information about the event and adopting can be found at Saving Grace’s website or Bissell’s website.