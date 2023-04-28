Sawmill violated emissions standards more than 400 times over eight-day period, DEQ says

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality levied a six-figure fine against a Douglas County sawmill for repeated emissions violations in March, according to state officials.
DEQ officials said it fined Douglas County Forest Products $207,496 for multiple violations of its state-issued operations permit. Public documents from state officials said that emissions from the sawmill’s wood-fired boiler exceeded state limits for opacity 429 times between March 23 and March 30, 2023.
On six of the eight days in that period, opacity of the emissions was more than double the state’s limit of 20 percent, DEQ officials said. State officials said that opacity of the smoke plume is used as an indicator of particulate matter emission levels.
Emissions on March 24 averaged 30 percent opacity over 141 six-minute average block periods, DEQ officials said. On March 25, opacity averaged 91% over 129 periods of six-minute average time blocks, the documents reported.
Excessive particulate matter emissions can lead to a variety of heart and respiratory health problems, including chronic bronchitis, decreased lung function and irregular heartbeat, DEQ officials said.