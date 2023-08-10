Scandinavian Festival now underway in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A community celebration spanning more than six decades is now underway in Junction City, continuing through Sunday.
The annual Scandinavian Festival, established in 1961 as an economic development project to benefit Junction City after the town was bypassed by the newly-built Interstate 5, celebrates a different country each day. The celebration represents the heritage of the community’s residents, and on the first day they are celebrating Norway.
“One of the questions we get asked the most on email or on Facebook or wherever is, ‘what country is on which day?’” said Rebecca McDonald, a Scandinavian Festival board member. “They want to know, because it's part of their heritage, and so they want to come and celebrate on that specific day.”
Thursday mornings are typically the slowest day of the festival, but McDonald said in the last couple of years locals have figured it out and started showing up when it’s less busy and cooler. On Friday, the festival focuses on Sweden, while Denmark and Finland will be showcased on Saturday and Sunday, McDonald said.
“We...are proud, that we can have the admission be free and that the entertainment is free,” she said. We work so hard to keep it that way so that anybody can come out here and enjoy the atmosphere and the entertainment.”
New additions this year include an area called Viking Village that features a big archway entry, and most of the vendors are Norse and Viking themed. Farmer’s Lane showcases goods from local farmers, McDonald said.
The festival began on August 10 and continues through August 13, McDonald said.
A complete schedule of events can be found on the Scandinavian Festival’s website.