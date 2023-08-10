Scandinavian Festival now underway in Junction City

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...


* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that
high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and low
temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this time
is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR and
Eugene, OR.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Scandinavian Festival now underway in Junction City

  • Updated
  • 0
Junction City's Scandinavian Festival

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A community celebration spanning more than six decades is now underway in Junction City, continuing through Sunday.

The annual Scandinavian Festival, established in 1961 as an economic development project to benefit Junction City after the town was bypassed by the newly-built Interstate 5, celebrates a different country each day. The celebration represents the heritage of the community’s residents, and on the first day they are celebrating Norway.

“One of the questions we get asked the most on email or on Facebook or wherever is, ‘what country is on which day?’” said Rebecca McDonald, a Scandinavian Festival board member. “They want to know, because it's part of their heritage, and so they want to come and celebrate on that specific day.”

Thursday mornings are typically the slowest day of the festival, but McDonald said in the last couple of years locals have figured it out and started showing up when it’s less busy and cooler. On Friday, the festival focuses on Sweden, while Denmark and Finland will be showcased on Saturday and Sunday, McDonald said.

“We...are proud, that we can have the admission be free and that the entertainment is free,” she said. We work so hard to keep it that way so that anybody can come out here and enjoy the atmosphere and the entertainment.”

New additions this year include an area called Viking Village that features a big archway entry, and most of the vendors are Norse and Viking themed. Farmer’s Lane showcases goods from local farmers, McDonald said.

The festival began on August 10 and continues through August 13, McDonald said.

A complete schedule of events can be found on the Scandinavian Festival’s website.

Tags

