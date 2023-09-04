Scavengers gather around deceased sea lion on Florence beach, disrupting beachgoers' trips

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Labor Day beach visitors in Florence won't forget as a large sea lion carcass sits a few hundred feet from the beach entrance.
Beach visitor Karen Kirkman said she almost stepped on the sea lion, thinking it was rock because of it blended in with the surrounding stones and logs on the beach.
“We walked down from the campground up to the Hobbit Beach Trailhead and came down from Hobbit Beach, and it's kind of misty, and I was looking at something else and almost stepped on it,” Kirkman said.
With the carcass decomposing, the smell has attracted scavengers to the beach including coyotes and carrion birds. Officials warned that the wildlife coming to the beach could have dangerous interactions with humans and pets. Marylin Patzman said she nearly ran into a coyote in the area earlier in the weekend.
“I looked over there and there was a coyote at the end of the area and he just stood there and looked at us for quite a while. I fumbled around and got a poor picture of him before he lumped off into the woods,” Patzman said.
Local visitors to the beach at Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park said that although the sight of a dead sea lion is saddening, it’s just another part of living in a coastal community with wild sea life.
“Unfortunately, it's nothing novel. You do see them from time to time, and every time you see one it's a little distressing, especially if it's a baby, so it's not pleasant,” Florence resident Joan Leschot said.
"It's kind of it's just the way it is. They live and die, this is their home,” Kirkman said.
Along with the danger associated with scavengers patrolling the beach near the sea lion's remains, the risk of a dangerous bacteria that could affect dogs and their owners is also present. Leptospirosis is found in sick and dying sea lions, making it important to remain at least 50 feet away from the carcass at all times.
“It’s very hazardous for dogs, they can pick it up from alive or dead animals and they need to keep a distance from it,” Patzman said.
For visitors from outside of Florence, this sighting made marred an otherwise pleasant Labor Day. Korrie Gernert, who visited from Arizona, said hearing about a coyote on the beach makes her feel she can’t get away from four-legged scavengers.
“"We just had an incident in my neighborhood in Tempe -- Coyotes eating cats. So this is interesting, I come here and we have coyotes eating seals,” Gernert. "It's just something you're not expecting to see when you are out visiting on the coast."