School Board Candidate Forum ends in brawl

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore -- The City of Cottage Grove is in shock after a School Board Candidate Forum erupted into a fight.
It happened on Tuesday, April 25, at the Cottage Grove Public Library. The forum was set to end at 8:00 p.m. The event was hosted by the Kids for Success PAC.
According to people who were in attendance as the event was ending, a question was raised to the School Board candidates in regards to transgender kids and their use of pronouns. The candidate for position 3, Duane Taddei proceeded to answer the question. His comments were met with exception by Venice Mason, a local activist.
Mason said Taddei began to spread lies, inflammatory rhetoric, and misinformation about trans kids. She stood up and gestured her thumbs down in protest. As she was protesting two men, who were in the back of the room and are believed to be acting as security for the event, moved to confront her.
Mason said, "They grabbed me and wrenched my arms behind my back and pushed me into my seat. And then began to attack women, one after the other, who tried to stand between me and them."
Video footage from the Cottage Grove Public Library shows the situation escalated there was a lot of pushing and shoving. More women became involved trying to separate Mason and the two men. Jan Ogsbury was one of these women, she also said she was assaulted by the two men.
Ogsbury said, "Anytime I see a women getting attacked, I just become very angry and I want to defend them and I have done this most of my adult life."
Duane Taddei said he doesn't recall seeing an assault take place.
Taddei said, "There was something going on but to call it an assault and to say that I saw an assault is absolutely wrong."
Taddei also doesn't consider himself to be a bigoted against trans people. According to him he has trans family. He also wishes the night would have gone differently. In the future he hopes people will do more to deescalate situations before they get out of hand.
Taddei said, "Just be a little more cautious of your surroundings. And maybe have a job -- at work we have job briefings. And maybe have a job briefing at the beginning if I'm going to be apart of this, I'm going to need your guys is commitment if anything erupts like this we call the police. Unless their is an immediate threat. We just call the police, we shut it down."
Many Cottage Grove residents called the incident a disappointment. Bruce Kelsh, a longtime resident and active community member, calls it an embarrassment. He hopes in the future a better example can be set for the children who go to school in this community.
Kelsh said, "People can express their opinions in many ways but when you add intimidation and in this case physical violence to the discussion than that really doesn't work anymore. You've lost the path."
The incident also made Kelsh reflect on the importance of school board elections. He hopes people will get out an vote. Venice Mason said she does plan to press charges against the two men who allegedly assaulted her. She also said the men who were involved in this incident have a history of intimidation.
A Police Officer was eventually called in to resolve the situation. Both the City of Cottage Grove's government and the Cottage Grove Police Department have declined to comment at this time. There is an ongoing investigation into this incident.