School Closures & Delays for Western Oregon

WESTERN OREGON -- With Western Oregon experiencing winter weather, some schools have announced plans to close school facilities on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Two0Two3.
Here are the latest closures and delays for Tuesday, as of 7:30 a.m.:
School Delays & Closures - Benton County;
- Alsea School District - Two Hour Delay
- Corvallis School District - Two Hour Delay
- Monroe School District - Two Hour Delay
- Philomath School District - Two Hour Delay
School Delays & Closures - Douglas County;
- Elkton School District - Two Hour Delay
- Glide School District - Two Hour Delay
- Oakland School District - Two Hour Delay
- Roseburg School District - Closed
- North Douglas School District - Two Hour Delay
- South Umpqua School District - All Campuses Closed
- Sutherlin School District - Two Hour Delay
- Winston-Dillard School District - Closed
- Yoncalla School District - Two Hour Delay
School Delays & Closures - Lane County;
- Bethel School District - Two Hour Delay
- Blachly School District - Closed
- Eugene School District 4j - Two Hour Delay
- Fern Ridge School District - Closed
- Creswell School District - Two Hour Delay
- Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - Closed
- Junction City School District - Closed
- Marcola School District - Two Hour Delay
- Mckenzie School District - Closed
- Oakridge School District - 3 Hour Delay
- Pleasant Hill School District - Two Hour Delay
- Springfield School District - Two Hour Delay
- South Lane School District - Two Hour Delay
School Delays & Closures - Linn County;
- Central Linn School District - Two Hour Delay
- Greater Albany School District - Two Hour Delay
- Harrisburg School District - Two Hour Delay
- Lebanon Community Schools - Two Hour Delay
- Santiam Canyon School District - Closed
- Scio School District - Two Hour Delay
- Sweet Home School District – Closed
School Delays & Closures – Private/Charter;
- Santiam Christian Schools - Two Hour Delay
- Bridgeway House - Closed
- Eugene Christian School - Two Hour Delay
- Eugene Montessori School - Two Hour Delay
- Marist Catholic High School - 1 Hour Delay
- Oak Hill School - Two Hour Delay, Lower & Middle 10am
- O'Hara Catholic School - Two Hour Delay
- St. Paul Parish School, Eugene - Two Hour Delay
- Twin River Charter School - Closed
- Unity School - 10am Start Time
- Willamette Leadership Academy - Two Hour Delay
- Albany Christian School - Two Hour Delay
- Lebanon Cascades School - Two Hour Delay
- Camas Valley Charter School - Closed
- Days Creek Charter School – Closed
School Delays & Closures – Colleges/University;
- Central Electrical Training Center - Two Hour Delay
- Lane Community College – Two Hour Delay
- Linn Benton Community College - Two Hour Delay
- Bushnell University - Closed