...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to
eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning.
Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

School delays and closures for February 22

School closures

OREGON – With cold weather and snowfall across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.

Lane County Schools – The Blachly School District, Mapleton School District, Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District, Camas Valley Charter School and Oakridge School District are closed. Fern Ridge School District will operate on a two-hour delayed start. Morning buses for Eugene School District 4J and the Pleasant Hill School District will run on altered snow routes.

Douglas County Schools – South Umpqua School District will have a two-hour delayed start with altered snow routes for buses. Days Creek Charter School is closed.

Roseburg Public Schools – All schools are closed.

