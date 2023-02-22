School delays and closures for February 22

OREGON – With cold weather and snowfall across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.
Lane County Schools – The Blachly School District, Mapleton School District, Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District, Camas Valley Charter School and Oakridge School District are closed. Fern Ridge School District will operate on a two-hour delayed start. Morning buses for Eugene School District 4J and the Pleasant Hill School District will run on altered snow routes.
Douglas County Schools – South Umpqua School District will have a two-hour delayed start with altered snow routes for buses. Days Creek Charter School is closed.
Roseburg Public Schools – All schools are closed.