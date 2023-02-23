School delays and closures for February 23

OREGON – With cold weather and snowfall across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.
Benton County;
Alsea School District: Closed
Corvallis School District: Two Hour Delay
Monroe School District: Two Hour Delay
Philomath School District: Two Hour Delay
Oregon State University: 10 a.m. start
Coos County;
North Bend School District: Closed
Camas Valley Charter School: Two Hour Delay
Coos Bay School District: Closed
Coquille School District: Closed
Powers School District: Closed
Bandon School District: Closed
Douglas County;
Elkton School District: Closed
North Douglas School District: Two Hour Delay
Oakland School District: Closed
Roseburg School District: Am Snow Routes
South Umpqua School District: Snow Routes
Sutherlin School District: Closed
Winston-Dillard School District: a.m. Snow Routes
Yoncalla School District: Two Hour Delay
Lane County:
Bethel School District: On Time
Blachly School District: Closed
Bridgedway House School: Two Hour Delay
Creswell School District: Am Snow Routes
Crow-Applegate-Lorane School Dist.: Two Hour Delay
Eugene 4j School District: Two Hour Delay
Eugene Christian School - Two Hour Delay
Eugene Montessori School: Two Hour Delay
Junction City School District: Closed
Fern Ridge School District: Closed
Mapleton School District: Closed
Marcola School District: Two Hour Delay
Mckenzie School District: Two Hour Delay
Oak Hill School: Two Hour Delay
O'hara Catholic School: Two Hour Delay
Pleasant Hill School District: Morning buses on snow routes
Siuslaw School District: Closed
St. Paul Parish School - Eugene: Two Hour Delay
Twin Rivers Charter School: Two Hour Delay
Willamette Leadership Academy: Two Hour Delay
Lane Community College: All Campuses Closed
Linn County;
Albany Christian School: Two Hour Delay
Central Linn School District: Closed
Greater Albany School District: Two Hour Delay
Harrisburg School District: Two Hour Delay
Lebanon Community Schools: Closed
Santiam Canyon School District: Two Hour Delay
Scio School District: Closed
Sweet Home School District: Two Hour Delay
Linn-Benton Community College: 10 a.m. start