School delays and closures for February 23

School closures

OREGON – With cold weather and snowfall across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.

Benton County;

Alsea School District: Closed

Corvallis School District: Two Hour Delay

Monroe School District: Two Hour Delay

Philomath School District: Two Hour Delay

Oregon State University: 10 a.m. start

Coos County;

North Bend School District: Closed

Camas Valley Charter School: Two Hour Delay

Coos Bay School District: Closed

Coquille School District: Closed

Powers School District: Closed

Bandon School District: Closed

Douglas County;

Elkton School District: Closed

North Douglas School District: Two Hour Delay

Oakland School District: Closed

Roseburg School District: Am Snow Routes

South Umpqua School District: Snow Routes

Sutherlin School District: Closed

Winston-Dillard School District: a.m. Snow Routes

Yoncalla School District: Two Hour Delay

Lane County:

Bethel School District: On Time

Blachly School District: Closed

Bridgedway House School: Two Hour Delay

Creswell School District: Am Snow Routes

Crow-Applegate-Lorane School Dist.: Two Hour Delay

Eugene 4j School District: Two Hour Delay

Eugene Christian School - Two Hour Delay

Eugene Montessori School: Two Hour Delay

Junction City School District: Closed

Fern Ridge School District: Closed

Mapleton School District: Closed

Marcola School District: Two Hour Delay

Mckenzie School District: Two Hour Delay

Oak Hill School: Two Hour Delay

O'hara Catholic School: Two Hour Delay

Pleasant Hill School District: Morning buses on snow routes

Siuslaw School District: Closed

St. Paul Parish School - Eugene: Two Hour Delay

Twin Rivers Charter School: Two Hour Delay

Willamette Leadership Academy: Two Hour Delay

Lane Community College: All Campuses Closed

Linn County;

Albany Christian School: Two Hour Delay

Central Linn School District: Closed

Greater Albany School District: Two Hour Delay

Harrisburg School District: Two Hour Delay

Lebanon Community Schools: Closed

Santiam Canyon School District: Two Hour Delay

Scio School District: Closed

Sweet Home School District: Two Hour Delay

Linn-Benton Community College: 10 a.m. start

