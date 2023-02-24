 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 above
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

School delays and closures for February 24

OREGON -- With cold weather across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.

Lane County:

Blachly School District. - Closed.

Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District. - 2 Hours Late.

Fern Ridge School District. - 2 Hours Late.

Benton County:

Lebanon Community Schools - Morning buses on snow routes.

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD - Linn and Benton County ESD Programs operating as usual.

Douglas County:

Elkton Sch. Dist. - Operating on a normal schedule today.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - School as usual, morning snow routes.

Coos County:

Coos Bay School District. - Closed, no kindergarten or preschool, No activity bus runs.

North Bend School District. - All campuses closed. No evening activities.

Coquille School District - 2 hour delay.

Myrtle Point School District - Closed.

