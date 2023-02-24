School delays and closures for February 24

OREGON -- With cold weather across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.
Lane County:
Blachly School District. - Closed.
Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District. - 2 Hours Late.
Fern Ridge School District. - 2 Hours Late.
Benton County:
Lebanon Community Schools - Morning buses on snow routes.
Linn Benton Lincoln ESD - Linn and Benton County ESD Programs operating as usual.
Douglas County:
Elkton Sch. Dist. - Operating on a normal schedule today.
Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - School as usual, morning snow routes.
Coos County:
Coos Bay School District. - Closed, no kindergarten or preschool, No activity bus runs.
North Bend School District. - All campuses closed. No evening activities.
Coquille School District - 2 hour delay.
Myrtle Point School District - Closed.