School delays and closures for February 24

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&