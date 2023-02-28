School delays and closures for February 28

OREGON -- With cold weather across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.
Benton County
Alsea School District – 2 hour delay
Philomath School District -- Closed
Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations will have a two-hour delayed opening and will open at 10 a.m.
Corvallis School District -- 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes
Monroe School District -- 2 hours late
Douglas County
Elkton School District – Closed
Roseburg public schools – Closed.
Douglas ESD -- ECSE preschool classrooms located in Roseburg- Closed
Camas Valley Charter School -- Closed
Sutherlin School District – Closed
Days Creek Charter School – Closed
Glide School District – 2 hour delay
Oakland School District – Closed
Yoncalla School District -- Closed
South Umpqua School District – Closed
Coos County
North Bend School District –2 hour delay. Morning buses on snow routes.
Coquille School District -- 2 hour delay
Lane County
Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District – 3 hour delay, opening at 11 a.m.
Fern Ridge School District-- Closed
Siuslaw SD97J – Closed.
South Lane School District: Closed
Blachly School District: Closed
Junction City School District: 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes
Mapleton School District: Closed, No preschool
Marcola School District: 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes. Will continue to monitor for possible closure.
McKenzie School District: Closed
Oakridge School District: Closed
Eugene School District 4J: Morning buses on snow routes
Pleasant Hill School District -- Buses on snow routes
Springfield School District -- Morning buses on snow routes. Schools are on regular schedules.
Head Start of Lane County -- Morning classes canceled, full and extended day start at 11a.m. Staff report to work at 10 a.m.
Lane Community College: 2 Hours Late. All LCC locations will have a 10:00 a.m. delayed opening.
Creswell School District – Morning buses on snow routes
Linn County
Central Linn School District -- 2 Hours Late
Greater Albany School District -- 2 Hours Late
Harrisburg School District -- 2 Hours Late
Lebanon Community Schools – 2 hours late. morning buses on snow routes\
Linn Benton Lincoln ESD -- 2 Hours Late. Linn Benton Lincoln ESD on a 2-hour delay with EI/ECSE morning classes canceled.
Sweet Home School District -- Closed