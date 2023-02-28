 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, heaviest above 500 feet.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet, posing risks
for those shoveling the snow. The heavy, wet snow may also bring
down tree limbs and power lines, potentially leading to isolated
power outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&
breaking

School delays and closures for February 28

School closures

OREGON -- With cold weather across the area, several local schools are on altered schedules.

Benton County

Alsea School District – 2 hour delay

Philomath School District -- Closed

Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations will have a two-hour delayed opening and will open at 10 a.m.

Corvallis School District -- 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes

Monroe School District -- 2 hours late

Douglas County

Elkton School District – Closed

Roseburg public schools – Closed.

Douglas ESD -- ECSE preschool classrooms located in Roseburg- Closed

Camas Valley Charter School -- Closed

Sutherlin School District – Closed

Days Creek Charter School – Closed

Glide School District – 2 hour delay

Oakland School District – Closed

Yoncalla School District -- Closed

South Umpqua School District – Closed

Coos County

North Bend School District –2 hour delay. Morning buses on snow routes.

Coquille School District -- 2 hour delay

Lane County

Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District – 3 hour delay, opening at 11 a.m.

Fern Ridge School District-- Closed

Siuslaw SD97J – Closed.

South Lane School District: Closed

Blachly School District: Closed

Junction City School District: 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes

Mapleton School District: Closed, No preschool

Marcola School District: 2 Hours Late, morning buses on snow routes. Will continue to monitor for possible closure.

McKenzie School District: Closed

Oakridge School District: Closed

Eugene School District 4J: Morning buses on snow routes

Pleasant Hill School District -- Buses on snow routes

Springfield School District -- Morning buses on snow routes. Schools are on regular schedules.

Head Start of Lane County -- Morning classes canceled, full and extended day start at 11a.m. Staff report to work at 10 a.m.

Lane Community College: 2 Hours Late. All LCC locations will have a 10:00 a.m. delayed opening.

Creswell School District – Morning buses on snow routes

Linn County

Central Linn School District -- 2 Hours Late

Greater Albany School District -- 2 Hours Late

Harrisburg School District -- 2 Hours Late

Lebanon Community Schools – 2 hours late. morning buses on snow routes\

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD -- 2 Hours Late. Linn Benton Lincoln ESD on a 2-hour delay with EI/ECSE morning classes canceled.

Sweet Home School District -- Closed

