Schools across Eugene School District 4J provide free meals for the summer

EUGENE, Ore. – Schools in Eugene School District 4J provide many resources for children, including free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.
The 4J Free Summer Food Program offers all children 18 and under free breakfast and lunch through August 18 at Holt Elementary, River Road, El Camino Del Rio, the Arts and Technology Academy, and Roosevelt Middle School.
This program is part of an initiative to provide more food to students in need, regardless of income. Each day there is a variety of fresh produce as well as many made-from-scratch options.
Teresa Sutten, 4J district nutrition services regional manager, said the program works with local farmers and distributors to provide as much locally-sourced ingredients as possible.
“We are just the opportunity for a purveyor, a farmer, to bring something delicious so our students see fresh, grown items on their salad bar,” Sutten said.
This summer turnout has been relatively slow considering the demand for help at food pantries, but Sutten said her team will continue to show up as they take pride in giving back to the community and providing children with the opportunity to eat a fresh meal, no matter their situation at home.
Breakfast is served from 9 through 9:30 a.m., and lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m.