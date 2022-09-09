Schools closing early due to scheduled power outages

WESTERN OREGON -- As utilities companies shut off power to curtail the risk of fire, schools are sending students home early as they will be left without power.
The Crow-Applegate-Lorane School district has announced that all schools will end at 12:30 p.m. today, Friday. The school district said normal bus routes will take students home, and families are welcome to come pick their students up. The school district also says there will be no after-school care.
All schools in the Sweet Home School District are closed all day due to power outages.
More closures are expected as power companies shut off electricity for public safety. Watch this space for updates.