Schools closing early due to scheduled power outages

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Schools closing early due to scheduled power outages

Power Lines

WESTERN OREGON -- As utilities companies shut off power to curtail the risk of fire, schools are sending students home early as they will be left without power.

The Crow-Applegate-Lorane School district has announced that all schools will end at 12:30 p.m. today, Friday. The school district said normal bus routes will take students home, and families are welcome to come pick their students up. The school district also says there will be no after-school care.

All schools in the Sweet Home School District are closed all day due to power outages.

More closures are expected as power companies shut off electricity for public safety. Watch this space for updates.

